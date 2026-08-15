"Every time I ride the elevator, I feel Jun Hyun-moo's energy" — Sun Kim reveals a special apartment connection with Jun Hyun-moo (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ara-ram] On KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror," Sun Kim will reveal a special connection with Jun Hyun-moo through an apartment.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" (directed by Choi Seung-hee, hereinafter "Boss in the Mirror") is a self-reflective program in which bosses in Korea voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes to create a workplace that people enjoy working in. As of the previous episode, it continued its strong run by ranking No. 1 in its time slot for 218 consecutive weeks in entertainment shows, according to Nielsen Korea.

On the episode of "Boss in the Mirror" airing on the 16th, announcer Um Ji-in will invite history storyteller Sun Kim to mentor her juniors Kim Jin-woong and Lee Sang-cheol in entertainment. The four will tour Jeondong Catholic Cathedral, a filming location famous for the movie "Promise," and various parts of Jeonju Hanok Village, offering a lively and entertaining look at Jeonju's history.

Among them, Sun Kim draws attention by revealing a special connection with Jun Hyun-moo. He said, "The apartment I live in now is the family home where Jun Hyun-moo lived when he was a new employee at KBS." He added, "Every time I ride the elevator, I can feel Jun Hyun-moo's energy," showing off what he called the apartment's exceptional good fortune. His playful remark, as if he were inheriting the success energy of Jun Hyun-moo, who has established himself as one of Korea's top MCs, reportedly sent the set into laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-cheol's extreme frugality when it comes to money flares up once again. He boldly says he will buy ice cream for his senior Um Ji-in, but when it is time to pay, he shows off a strange new technique by barely taking out his wallet. In the end, he leaves Um Ji-in with no choice but to pay herself, marking the dramatic birth of the "Gungsaeng-cheol" character, according to reports.

The full story behind Sun Kim and Jun Hyun-moo's unusual apartment connection, as well as Lee Sang-cheol's transformation into "Gungsaeng-cheol," will be revealed on the broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.