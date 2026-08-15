"Men with fraud convictions are absolutely off-limits"... Jeong Ga-eun reveals changed values after suing ex-husband who embezzled 13.2 billion won

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Single mother and actress Jeong Ga-eun candidly shared how her views on marriage and the standards she uses to judge men changed after divorce, saying that the kind of man she can never date is "someone with a fraud conviction."

On the 15th, a video titled "The real realities of dating and marriage that men never tell you, explained by Ga-eun unnie" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Rollco Unnie Ga-eun-i.'

That day, Jeong Ga-eun asked, "What kind of man should I meet?" The production team replied, "A bad boy." Jeong then laughed and said, "I liked bad boys, and this is what happened to me."

She advised that while bad boys and charming men can be appealing, the most important thing is to find someone sincere. She added that you should spend a long time getting to know him, introduce him to your parents, and meet the people around him, whether they are family or friends.

She also pointed to financial habits as an important factor. Jeong said, "To be honest, I used to feel excited and happy when I bought things for someone. But you can't let that go too far. A person needs to have some sense of money." She added, "If someone drives a car that matches their income, that's fine. But if they drive a car that is far too expensive for what they earn, then that person is basically putting on airs."

At that point, Jeong made the audience laugh by saying that the kind of man she can never date is "someone with a fraud conviction." She also named liars and people who have no sense of time as men to avoid.

Jeong also looked back on her own past mindset, when she believed she would marry someone who made a lot of money.

She said, "I used to say that I would marry someone who makes a lot of money." She explained, "My family was not especially well-off, so I thought, 'I will marry someone who is financially capable.'" But she added, "As I kept using that as my standard, I think I overlooked sincerity a lot." She continued, "After going through divorce again, I realized that money is important and cannot be ignored, but it is not everything."

She then said that after her divorce, the standards she now values most are "someone sincere, someone whose public and private sides are the same, someone transparent, and someone predictable."

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun married a non-celebrity businessman in 2016, but they divorced in 2018, and she has since been raising their daughter on her own.

It was later revealed that her ex-husband had embezzled more than 13.2 billion won through an account under Jeong Ga-eun's name, and she filed a complaint against him on charges of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes. In particular, Jeong strongly denied allegations that she was involved in a sham divorce or had colluded in the case, saying, "I am innocent. I have already gone through a police investigation and submitted all the materials."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.