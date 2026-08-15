Jeon So-min's Younger Brother Jun Wook Min Says He Started a Business with Card Loans, but It Ended in Failure: "Burdened by Interest and Debt"

Photo = Jun Wook Min's social networking service, Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Jun Wook Min, the younger brother of actor Jeon So-min, has revealed that he once failed in business.

On the 15th, Jun Wook Min reflected on the past through his social networking service, saying, "I quit the job I had been doing for more than 10 years."

He said, "I had my own golden period. I loved sports from a young age, and that naturally led me to study physical education, serve in the military, and work as a trainer. From age 26 to 31, I worked hard, saved little by little, and opened my own center."

The center got off to a smooth start, to the point where he thought, "At this rate, I might become rich soon." But the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 sent sales plummeting.

He said, "I became more and more anxious." He added, "There is a saying, 'Don't go grocery shopping when you're hungry.' In a rush, I took out a card loan and started a protein business. I had worked out for a long time and built my own body, so I think I took it too lightly." He went on to say, "Looking back now, I think I treated everything a little too casually."

In the end, the business failed. Jun Wook Min said, "Of course, the protein business I started without any plan failed." He added, "I got through each day while struggling with card loan interest, debt, and monthly rent."

He said, "Even the thought that tomorrow would be better faded after a day or two." He added, "In the end, I decided to quit working out, quit being a trainer, and quit running the center."

Jun Wook Min said, "Right now, I have no savings and no flashy career." He added, "Many people tell me not to overdo it and just live quietly. But I will keep struggling until the end." He also said, "So that I can look back on this day with a smile someday, I am still running today," expressing his determination to make a fresh start.

Earlier, Jun Wook Min drew attention after revealing on social networking service that he is currently making a living through delivery part-time work, saying, "All the money is my sister's money."

Meanwhile, Jun Wook Min, the younger brother of actor Jeon So-min, gained attention after appearing on the family special of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Running Man."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.