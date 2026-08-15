BigBang’s full lineup reunites for its 20th anniversary, sparking a roast session on Pinggyego... "Are you saying I’m crap?"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] BigBang, marking the 20th anniversary of its debut, is set to appear as a full group on Pinggyego and show off its sharp wit.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun released a new teaser for Pinggyego titled "The 116th Hint Camp gathering attendee."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk introduced the guests, saying, "There are big events in August. My birthday, our 20th debut anniversary, and Haha’s birthday."

Although the guests were hidden on screen, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, who are celebrating their 20th debut anniversary this year, appeared and confirmed BigBang’s full-group return.

As three people who have spent so long together, their effortless banter was already on full display in the teaser.

In particular, when the conversation turned to comparing the dance styles of the two older members, Daesung even moved his body to explain.

He described Taeyang as "well-cut pumpkin taffy" and G-Dragon as "stretchy ginger taffy," then recreated each of their dances on the spot.

Daesung’s brilliant comparison of Taeyang’s crisp movements and G-Dragon’s fluid style to pumpkin taffy and ginger taffy had everyone on set laughing.

But in the end, both of them were reduced to taffy. G-Dragon looked baffled and asked, "So you’re saying I’m crap after all?"

Daesung, flustered, quickly tried to smooth things over, saying, "No, I mean you’re chewy." Taeyang then joined in on the teasing, adding, "That’s quite the metaphor..." and made the joke even funnier.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.