Bae Da-hae and Lee Jang-won Face Reality After Moving in With Their 100-Year-Old Grandfather: "If We Get Home Late, He Calls Our Parents"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Lee Jang-won opened up about the reality of living with his 100-year-old grandfather.

On the 14th, actor Kim Ji-seok's YouTube channel released a video titled "Life in Your 40s Is Not Easy."

That day, Kim Ji-seok met with his close friends Lee Jang-won and Shin Jaepyeong and talked about life after entering their 40s. When the conversation turned to their parents, Kim asked, "Do you still get scolded by your parents?" Lee replied, "I get scolded by my grandfather." Bae Da-hae recently drew attention after revealing that the couple had begun living with Lee's 100-year-old paternal grandfather.

Kim asked, "Does your grandfather get angry?" Lee said, "He expresses deep regret. He really dislikes it when we come home late. If we are not back before he goes to bed, he asks the next morning, 'Did you get home late? Try to come home earlier.'" He added, "He even calls our parents' house to say that we stay out late. But he looks so lively when he does it. It's amusing," showing that he understands his grandfather's worried interference.

Lee also said this was the third time he had lived with his grandfather. "The first time was when I was little, and the second was in my early 20s. In my 20s, I spent 20 out of 24 hours a day bumping into my grandfather," he recalled. He then said, "Now that we are living together again, I told him, 'You took care of me all this time, so I will live with a sense of repayment from now on,'" warming hearts with his words.

Meanwhile, Lee Jang-won married Bae Da-hae in 2021. He also recently shared their daily life after moving in with his grandfather on the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.