Did BTS's Grammy boycott work? Controversial 'Asian pop' category to be reviewed

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Following BTS's refusal to submit music for the Grammys, the Grammy Awards have decided to review the controversial 'Best Asian Pop Music Performance' category.

About two weeks after BTS said, "We hope music will not be divided by region or language," and declined to submit for this year's Grammys, The Recording Academy, which oversees the awards, appeared to respond to growing criticism.

According to foreign media reports on the 14th local time, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, addressed concerns from the music industry over the newly created 'Best Asian Pop Music Performance' category in a statement.

Mason Jr. stressed that the Grammys exist for everyone in the music industry, and that one of their roles is to ensure no voice or community is overlooked or misunderstood.

He added that after speaking with many stakeholders over the past two weeks, the academy had found that, regardless of its intent to be inclusive, some artists felt the new category did not represent their music in the way they wanted.

He also emphasized that, as a musician himself, he takes those concerns seriously.

The Recording Academy will go a step further and convene its full board, along with its awards and nominations committees, to seek opinions on the process of introducing the new category itself.

Mason Jr. and other Grammy officials are also said to have been in discussions with artists and industry figures representing K-pop, J-pop, Chinese pop, and Indian music.

In effect, this means the academy will revisit criticism over whether it is appropriate to group Asian music under a single label, 'Asian pop.' However, no specific changes, such as abolishing the category or renaming it, have been finalized so far.

What makes this move even more notable is that BTS had already refused to submit music for the Grammys.

The Recording Academy previously announced that it would introduce new categories, including 'Best Asian Pop Music Performance,' starting with the 69th Grammy Awards.

The category is intended for performances that make meaningful use of one or more Asian languages and that come from, or are widely recognized in, Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop, and Chinese pop.

But soon after the announcement, some critics argued that separating Asian music, including K-pop, which has already become mainstream in the global music market, into a separate regional category could amount to division rather than inclusion.

Against this backdrop, all seven BTS members announced on social networking service platforms on the 29th of last month that they would not submit music for this year's Grammys.

BTS explained the decision by saying, "We hope music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

At the time, Mason Jr. said he was "sorry" about BTS's decision, but added that he understood and respected it as creators. He also explained that the Asian pop category was meant to celebrate the depth, diversity, and growth of pop music emerging from Asia, and to shine a greater spotlight on Asian artists.

Still, as the controversy continued and BTS also refused to submit, the Grammys moved after about two weeks to say it would again gather opinions from the music industry and examine the process behind creating the category.

It is difficult to say, however, that BTS alone caused the change in stance. Since the academy said it had heard from many artists and industry figures over the past two weeks, broader concerns within the Asian music scene also appear to have played a role.

Attention is now focused on whether the Grammys will actually revise or abolish the controversial 'Asian pop' category, and whether BTS will change its decision to withhold submissions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.