Ki Eun-se hit by bird droppings right after arriving in Barcelona... "I guess good luck is coming my way"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Ki Eun-se suffered an unexpected bird-dropping mishap on the very first day of her trip to Barcelona, Spain.

On the 15th, Ki Eun-se shared an update on her social media, posting several photos from her trip to Spain and writing, "First day in Barcelona."

Ki Eun-se said she planned to spend three nights in Barcelona before heading to Mallorca, and added that she had already had a memorable experience right after arriving.

She explained, "As soon as I arrived, I saw a solar eclipse, and I even booked a guided tour so I could go inside the Sagrada Familia, which I couldn't enter 12 years ago."

She had carefully planned a visit to the cathedral she had not been able to enter during her last trip to Barcelona 12 years ago, but something unexpected happened.

Ki Eun-se laughed it off, confessing, "While I was listening to the explanation at the cathedral entrance, a bird dropped poop on my head."

Despite the absurd mishap on the first day of her trip, Ki Eun-se showed her trademark positive attitude.

She added with a smiling emoji, "I'm going to believe that good luck is coming my way from here on out," expressing hope for unexpected fortune.

Her Barcelona travel fashion in the released photos also drew attention. Ki Eun-se paired a blue off-shoulder crop top with dark bottoms, finishing the look with sunglasses and a red bag. Her relaxed style and resort-like vibe stood out.

She also discovered a new world of flavors in Barcelona.

After tasting gelato locally, Ki Eun-se said, "For the record, I was someone who had no idea what made gelato so good. I took one bite and was shocked by how delicious it was."

She then added, "This time in Barcelona, I will definitely find at least one great restaurant," showing her determination to go on a food tour for the rest of the trip.

From a solar eclipse to bird droppings and an unexpected gelato discovery, Ki Eun-se's cheerful update from Barcelona, which she revisited after 12 years, is drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.