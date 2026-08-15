"A Future Job as Baek Ji-young's Wife Too?" Baek Ji-young Bristles at a Snide Comment Mocking Jung Suk-won... "It Makes Me Feel Bad"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young lashed out at a comment that seemed to mock her husband, actor Jung Suk-won.

On the 15th, Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel released an edited version of a live broadcast featuring Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won.

That day, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won spent time answering fans' concerns and reading comments. In the warm atmosphere, Baek Ji-young suddenly turned serious after seeing one comment and said, "What is this? Is this a dig?"

She then took aim at the comment again, saying, "'A future job as Baek Ji-young's wife too'? Is this a dig?" Jung Suk-won replied, "No, it's because the word 'job' came up." Even so, Baek Ji-young said, "Still, why do I feel bad?" and expressed discomfort.

Earlier, Baek Ji-young had also been angered by a comment mocking Jung Suk-won during a live broadcast, when she said, "Who called him my husband?"

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger than her, in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Heim.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.