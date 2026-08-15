Yoo Jae-suk Took One Shower, and Park Young-jin's Home Became a 'Shower Pilgrimage Site'... "People Even Want to Take Water Home"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Park Young-jin's home unexpectedly became a 'shower pilgrimage site' because of Yoo Jae-suk. The reason is that fellow comedians have been lining up to visit after hearing that Yoo Jae-suk once took a shower there.

On the MBC program "What Are You Doing When You Play?" aired on the 15th, the second gathering of the "Whistle Riders" was shown.

That day, the members met at a cafe filled with LP records and cassette tapes. When Park Young-jin, who had joined the previous gathering, was nowhere to be seen, the members wondered where he had gone, saying, "Has only Bok-dong not come?"

Yoo Jae-suk then recalled being left alone at Park Young-jin's home during the previous gathering.

Yoo Jae-suk expressed his disappointment, saying, "I'm really upset. How could you leave me at home last time?"

When Jeong Jun-ha said, "I showered proudly and won," Yoo Jae-suk replied, "Then how could you just leave like that?" drawing laughter.

A little later, Park Young-jin finally appeared. Surprised members stared at him, and he said, "Why are you so shocked? Am I someone who shouldn't be here?" He added, "I didn't know things would turn out like this."

But the previous gathering had triggered an unexpected ripple effect.

When Yoo Jae-suk said, "You look better," Park Young-jin revealed, "Ever since that happened, a lot of comedians have been asking to come to my house. They say they want to shower there."

Yoo Jae-suk's own shower at Park Young-jin's home had previously been revealed on air, making the comedian's house well known among his peers.

Hearing this, Jeong Jun-ha immediately described it as a "pilgrimage."

Park Young-jin also said that the twin comedians Sangho Rhee and Lee Sang-min asked him, as soon as they met him, whether they could come over to shower, adding to the laughter.

That was not all. Park Young-jin added, "Some people even want to take water from the showerhead home like holy water."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.