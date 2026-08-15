Moon Ji-in, Who Is Married to Kim Ki-ri, Moves While Pregnant and Says, "A Delivery in the Middle? This Schedule Makes No Sense"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Moon Ji-in revealed her hectic daily life as she prepared to move and give birth at the same time while heavily pregnant.

On the 15th, a video titled "We're moving!! A one-month storage move, plus childbirth in the middle... Life is truly unpredictable!!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jiin of Jiin."

The day before the move, Moon explained, "It's been three years since we got married, and this is the last night in our first newlywed home. We'll do a storage move for about a month, and then move into our second home, which will be remodeled, in a month."

She showed the camera a living room filled with mixed-up belongings and said, "I haven't even packed a bag for wandering around outside for a month, and I haven't packed my hospital bag either," then shut her eyes tightly.

Moon quickly began packing her hospital bag while carrying her full-term belly, and said, "It's so hard to prepare while this pregnant," expressing how physically exhausting it was.

Even on moving day, Moon looked worn out and said, "I'm not even the one working, but this is so hard." She added, "This schedule makes no sense. Even if I weren't pregnant, this would be incredibly difficult. After staying at my parents' home for three days, I plan to stay at temporary lodging for two weeks. After that, I have to give birth and then go to a postpartum care center," revealing how overwhelmed she felt by the long road ahead before settling into the new home.

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in married in 2024 and welcomed a baby boy on the 10th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.