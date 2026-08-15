Kang Min-kyung Gets Flustered After Running Into a Global Star at a Restaurant in the U.K.... "I Wanted to Say Hello, But"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Davichi's Kang Min-kyung had a surprising experience while traveling in Scotland, as she unexpectedly ran into global pop star Charlie Puth.

A recent video titled "A Lonely Birthday Celebration Alone in Scotland" was uploaded to Kang Min-kyung's YouTube channel.

The video showed Kang Min-kyung traveling alone through Scotland.

While enjoying a relaxed meal at a restaurant in Edinburgh, Kang Min-kyung suddenly began looking closely at a man sitting across from her.

Recognizing a familiar face, Kang Min-kyung said, "There's someone I think I've seen a lot across from me," and took out her phone.

The person Kang Min-kyung searched for was none other than American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Unsure at first, she compared his face with search results and even checked his social media to confirm his identity.

After checking Charlie Puth's social media, she learned that he was indeed staying in Edinburgh at the time. It meant she had ended up sitting near a global pop star by chance at a restaurant during her trip.

For Kang Min-kyung, who is a fan of Charlie Puth, it was an opportunity that would not come easily.

She expressed her wish to greet him as a fan, but did not immediately get up from her seat.

She said, "He seems to be relaxing comfortably, and I thought he might feel pressured," and after thinking it over, decided not to approach Charlie Puth.

The sight of the well-known singer putting the other person's comfort first during her overseas trip drew attention.

Kang Min-kyung later continued her solo trip by exploring various parts of Edinburgh. She sampled local dishes and spent her time at ease while showing off different travel styles depending on the location.

This trip also coincided with Kang Min-kyung's birthday. As the video title, "A Lonely Birthday Celebration Alone," suggested, her solo journey became even more memorable with the unexpected encounter with Charlie Puth.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.