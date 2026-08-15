RESCENE's Won-i Says Rising Popularity Shows Up in Beef: "We Eat It Regardless of Price or Cut"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] RESCENE's Won-i said she has been feeling the group's rising popularity through changes in her meals. Now, she can eat beef without worrying about the price or the cut.

On the tvN variety show "Amazing Saturday," which aired on the 15th, RESCENE's Won-i and Liv appeared alongside other guests and showed off their wit.

That day, when asked whether she had recently felt the group's growing popularity, Won-i said, "I feel it right here, right now. The senior artists on both sides of me are such amazing people," expressing how honored she was to appear on "Amazing Saturday."

But there was another moment when she felt that popularity even more clearly in everyday life. It came when choosing what to eat.

Won-i boasted, "I can always eat beef, regardless of the price or cut," adding, "Our CEO tells us not to worry about it and just eat." As the group has continued its activities, their rising popularity has even changed their meal choices.

After hearing that, Boom asked Taeyeon, who rose to the top of the industry with Girls' Generation (SNSD), "You've experienced all of this. Did you feel that joy back then?"

Taeyeon then drew laughter by replying, "At first, it was kimbap."

The RESCENE members also recalled their diets from the early days of debut. Liv said, "I had eggs too," while Won-i added, "I had konjac jelly." Liv then noted that things have changed, saying, "Now I can eat whatever I want."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.