Is That Hwang Jung-eum? Her Entire Body Is Deeply Tanned and She Looks Emaciated... A Dramatically Different Vibe

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has shared a strikingly changed update.

On the 15th, Hwang Jung-eum posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Verona of Romeo and Juliet!!!"

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum is traveling in Italy in comfortable clothes. She can be seen touring various places and enjoying the exotic scenery. In particular, her deeply tanned skin and noticeably slimmer appearance drew attention. She gave off a very different vibe from her usual self, sparking interest.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married former pro golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and has two sons, but the couple divorced last year. She later began a public relationship with basketball player Kim Jong-kyu, who is seven years younger, but announced their breakup after just two weeks. She is currently running her own YouTube channel.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.