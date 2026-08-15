Soo Yeon Yi, from a contestant on "Morning Forum" to the "Daughter of KBS"... Praise Rolls In from Ha Chun Hwa to Ahn Sung-hoon

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Trot prodigy Soo Yeon Yi spent special time with younger prodigies as she unveiled a segment bearing her own name.

On the 14th, her YouTube channel, "National Treasure Soo Yeon Yi," revealed behind-the-scenes stories from the KBS 2TV program "Morning Forum," which aired on the 5th.

After winning last year's "Prodigy Trot Idol National Preliminary Festival," Soo Yeon Yi drew attention as a rising star in the trot scene. Through this broadcast, she launched a segment titled "Ha Chun Hwa & Soo Yeon Yi's Search for Prodigies" and introduced 25 younger prodigies in a meaningful program.

Soo Yeon Yi recalled her long-standing ties with KBS, saying, "I have appeared on many KBS programs and earned the affectionate nickname 'the daughter of KBS' from the production team." She looked back on shows including "Morning Forum," "National Singing Contest," "Golden Oldies," "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," and "Gongbu & Nolbu," where she worked as an MC. She also expressed special affection for "Morning Forum," which first discovered her as a star, and thanked Kim Hye-young, LEE Ho-sup, and the cast and production staff.

On set, veteran singer Ha Chun Hwa offered generous advice. Praising Soo Yeon Yi, she said, "She is healthy and sings very well." She added, "Along with your current vocal practice, it is important to take care of your health and make your own unique style memorable to the public. Also, do not get buried in your schedule. I hope you will build memories that only someone your age can make."

Broadcaster Kim Hye-young, who has watched Soo Yeon Yi grow over the past two years, and singer Ahn Sung-hoon, who built a friendship with her through sports days and other events, also shared warm advice and added to the friendly atmosphere.

That day, Soo Yeon Yi's fan club, "Only Yeon," visited the filming site and sent snacks for the production team and panelists as a gesture of support. After the recording, Soo Yeon Yi posed for commemorative photos with her fans, creating lasting memories.

Soo Yeon Yi said, "I am truly grateful that they created a segment with my name. I will enjoy filming the 10-week journey with 25 prodigy friends, so please give us lots of support."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.