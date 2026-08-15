Oksun of 'I'm Solo' Season 30: How Tight Was Her Wedding Dress? She Ended Up Vomiting, Saying, "I Can't See Ahead"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Oksun from 'I'm Solo' Season 30 vomited after suddenly feeling unwell while trying on wedding dresses.

On the 15th, a video titled "Oksudong Couple Dress Tour & Fitting Our Wedding Attire" was uploaded to Oksun's YouTube channel.

Oksun was trying on wedding dresses ahead of her marriage to Young-soo from Season 30. But while wearing her sixth dress, she began to feel unwell. Through subtitles, Oksun explained what happened at the time, saying, "Ugh, I'm not feeling well. My energy has dropped sharply. I'm trying to keep my eyes as wide open as possible. I really feel like I'm about to throw up. My upper body keeps leaning forward." The back of the dress Oksun wore drew attention because it had clips tightly fastened to shape and hold it in place.

Noticing this, Young-soo asked, "Do you want something sweet?" Oksun then told a staff member, "I think I need to rest a bit." From that point on, she said she began to feel dizzy and could no longer see clearly. In the end, Oksun secretly went to the bathroom and vomited without Young-soo knowing, then returned to the fitting as if nothing had happened.

After the fitting, Oksun later explained the situation to Young-soo, saying, "I ate ice cream last night, and this morning I drank iced coffee on an empty stomach. The dress fitting shop was blasting the air conditioning, so it was freezing, and once they tightened the dress, I suddenly felt much worse. I took some medicine, but things got even more chaotic, so I took off the dress, threw up everything, and lay down."

Meanwhile, Oksun and Young-ho became a real-life couple through Season 30 of ENA and SBS PLUS's 'I'm Solo,' and they will marry next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.