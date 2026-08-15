Mija Opens Up About Losing 100 Million Won in Stocks, Then Serves a Humble Meal... Her Father Jang Gwang Says, "I'll Give You 120,000 Won, Buy One More Share"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Mija, who recently confessed to losing about 100 million won in stocks, received an unusual form of comfort from her father, Jang Gwang, after he saw her modest meal.

On the 15th, a video titled "A 40-something woman who lost everything in stocks and is now eating rice with water" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern."

That day, Mija visited her parents' home and had a meal with her family. But unlike the others, who enjoyed a generous spread, her own table was unusually simple.

Mija ate rice mixed with water and seasoned it with soy sauce. Seeing this, her family joked with concern, asking, "Have things been really hard lately?"

There was actually a reason behind Mija's sparse meal. She had to be careful about what she ate because she was preparing for a colonoscopy.

Mija explained that she was eating this way because of the test, but her father Jang Gwang was not easily convinced.

Looking at his daughter with a serious expression, Jang Gwang said, "It doesn't seem like that's the reason. It feels like there's another story behind this."

He then hit right at Mija's sore spot.

Jang Gwang asked, "You said you lost everything in stocks," and Mija, caught off guard by the blunt remark, seemed to lose strength in her hand and even dropped the spoon she was holding.

Her father had apparently also heard about the roughly 100 million won loss Mija had recently revealed.

Seeing his daughter's reaction, Jang Gwang gently encouraged her to stay strong. Even then, he did not miss the chance to be funny.

Jang Gwang told Mija, "I'll send back the 120,000 won you gave me before," adding, "Put in one more share." His joke drew laughter.

The father's down-to-earth comfort, returning 120,000 won to his daughter after her roughly 100 million won loss and telling her to buy at least one more share, had the whole family laughing.

Earlier, Mija drew attention after revealing on her YouTube channel that she had lost about 100 million won through stock investments.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.