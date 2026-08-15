Kwak Bum Says He Spent Tens of Millions of Won on His Looks After Reaching 93 kg: "Hair Transplants, 17 Beard Removal Sessions, and I’m Addicted to Procedures"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Kwak Bum admitted that he spent tens of millions of won on appearance management and said he had become "addicted to procedures."

On the JTBC variety show "Knowing Bros," which aired on the 15th, Hwang Je-seong, Nam Ho-yeon, Im Woo-il, and Kwak Bum appeared and showed off their wit.

That day, Kwak Bum brought up the much-talked-about "wanghong makeup." He said that his look after the makeup drew a lot of attention because he had done it on a travel program, adding, "The main comment was 'Jang Ka-seol Bum.'"

"Jang Ka-seol Bum" is a phrase that combines Kwak Bum's name with Jang Won-young, Karina, and Sullyoon, who are often cited as the visual representatives of girl groups. Kwak Bum joked, "It was awkward to explain, so I just decided to enjoy it."

Min Kyung-hoon then asked Kwak Bum, "Did you get prettier because you spent a lot of money on plastic surgery?"

Kwak Bum replied honestly, "I think I spent tens of millions of won in total," and added, "It was all done through procedures."

He also revealed what led him to start spending seriously on appearance management.

Kwak Bum said that when he was active on YouTube, he saw himself on a small screen and realized he had neglected his appearance. He added that his weight had also risen to 93 kg at the time.

He recalled that a writer he had been close with since before he became a comedian looked at him one day and asked, "Aren't you going to be on TV?" Kwak Bum said he thought it was genuine advice and started spending money from that point on.

But once he started taking care of himself one thing at a time, the number of procedures gradually increased.

Kwak Bum admitted, "As I kept going, I became addicted to procedures."

When asked how far he had gone with the procedures, Kwak Bum said he would "go from the top down" and personally revealed his "care list."

He said he first underwent front-hairline hair transplants and hairline correction, then received Botox treatments on his forehead, between his eyebrows, and on his chin. He also listed dental restoration, 17 beard-removal sessions, eyebrow fine-hair removal, and a range of lifting procedures, drawing surprise from the cast.

After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon acknowledged Kwak Bum's transformation. "I'm not exactly sure, but he does look a little better," he said. "It's not just the weight loss. His complexion and several other things seem a bit improved."

Kwak Bum has also recently drawn attention for losing weight. He previously said he lost 12 kg by using the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro.

He also revealed on MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" that he had spent about 20 million won on dental treatment for 16 teeth.

Kwak Bum, who began taking self-care seriously after his weight rose to 93 kg, drew laughs by openly sharing the cost of his procedures, which totaled tens of millions of won, along with the details of his care routine.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.