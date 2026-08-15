"Are They Making a Child With Their Brother?" Kang Boo-ja Is Shocked by Calling Husband 'Oppa' ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Kang Boo-ja expressed strong discomfort with women calling their husbands "oppa."

Kang Boo-ja appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" on the 14th.

That day, Kang Boo-ja drew attention by calling herself a self-proclaimed old-fashioned person. She said, "I have so much to tell young people. Women, do not call your husband 'oppa.' Throughout history, has anyone ever made a baby in bed while calling their husband 'oppa'? Do they make a child with 'oppa'?"

Kim Joo-ha also said, "I am against that too," and Kang Boo-ja replied, "When your parents are around, you cannot even casually call your husband 'honey' or 'darling.' These days, it is unbelievable. 'Oppa' refers to a brother born from the same mother. I have been married for more than 60 years, and I have never once called my husband 'honey' or 'darling.' I call him 'hey' instead."

In response, ZOZAZZ said that he and his wife call each other by name, and Kang Boo-ja said, "That is fine. Let us avoid using the term 'oppa.'"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.