Song Il-kook, Married to a Judge, Shares His Home Door Code with His Mother Kim Eul-dong... Kang Boo-ja Says, "You Should Be Able to Go to Your Son's House Whenever You Want" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kang Boo-ja stressed that parents should know the front-door passcode to their children's homes.

Kang Boo-ja appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" on the 14th.

During the show, Kang Boo-ja had a phone conversation with her junior, Song Il-kook. She said she was very close with Song Il-kook's mother, Kim Eul-dong. After telling Song Il-kook, "Be good to your mother," she asked, "Does your mother know the front-door passcode?" Song replied, "Yes, she does. It's the same passcode."

Kang Boo-ja then added, "Aren't there many daughters-in-law these days who don't tell their mothers-in-law the passcode?" Kim Joo-ha asked, "Why? They have their own family, so why should they know the number?"

Kang Boo-ja was surprised and said, "You can't just go into your son's house whenever you want? What are you talking about, Joo-ha!" Moon Se-yoon quickly stepped in to calm the situation, saying, "This is getting out of hand." But Kang Boo-ja repeated, "Both mothers should be able to know the passcode and come and go freely."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.