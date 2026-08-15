Kang Boo-ja's Son Suffered a Heel Wound That Led to a Bacterial Infection and Sepsis... "His Leg Became Shorter, He Nearly Died" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kang Boo-ja shared the heartbreaking story of how her son was seriously injured in the past and later suffered sepsis.

Kang Boo-ja appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" on the 14th.

Kang Boo-ja teared up as she recalled that her son was badly hurt after entering middle school. She said, "On a Saturday, when he had physical education class, my son's leg got injured. He was made to run five laps around the playground as punishment, and he was a bit overweight at the time, so it must have been hard for him. He wore new shoes, and his heel got rubbed raw. Bacteria entered the wound, and the infection settled in his hip joint."

At the time, Kang Boo-ja was staying in the countryside for filming. She recalled that this was before mobile phones, so if she wanted to contact home, she had to go all the way to the village head's house, which was quite far away. Then, after having a strange dream, she called home and heard that her son had been shaking his leg all night on Saturday.

Kang Boo-ja said, "His mother gave him warm compresses and even had him receive acupuncture, but he did not recover, so he was hospitalized at a university hospital for six months. He even developed sepsis and nearly died."

She continued, "Still, I never once complained to the school. The principal and his homeroom teacher apologized, but I said it was just bad luck for my son. After that, his leg became a little shorter." She explained that he has had to live with the discomfort ever since.

Kang Boo-ja choked up and said, "Even now, when I think about that time..." She added, "Back then, I prayed to Buddha and traveled all over the country. I kept thinking it would have been better if I had been the one injured... It was so heartbreaking that his school life, which was just beginning after entering middle school, turned out that way. Even now, I can't put that feeling into words. Still, everything was resolved peacefully, and he got married and is living well. I am grateful."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.