Lee Soon-sil loses 45 kg in 10 months... From 104 kg to 59 kg, a stunning transformation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Lee Soon-sil, a North Korean defector-turned-broadcaster and CEO, has revealed that she lost an impressive 45 kg in just 10 months.

The MBN program "Dongchimi," which aired on the 15th, featured an episode themed "Aren't you going to lose weight?"

On the show, host Lee Hyun-yi introduced Lee Soon-sil, saying, "You came back after appearing on Dongchimi a year ago, and you look like a completely different person."

Lee Soon-sil surprised the cast by saying, "I lost 45 kg in 10 months."

She also drew laughter by saying, "I thought dieting was the hardest thing in the world, but it turned out to be really easy and fun."

Lee Soon-sil had previously said on air that she succeeded in losing weight with the help of the obesity treatment Wegovy. She also revealed that she is 171 cm tall and currently weighs 59 kg. In the past, she wore size 2XL clothing, but after losing weight, she now wears sizes 44 to 55, drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.