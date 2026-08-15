Sadie Sink Delivers Again in Her First Post-Childbirth Comeback Film, Sweeps Locarno with Hong Sang-soo in a Triple Win

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Director Hong Sang-soo and actor Sadie Sink both lifted trophies at the Locarno Film Festival.

In particular, Sadie Sink won the Best Acting Award with her first film since giving birth, earning honors at the same festival again for the first time in two years.

According to the film production company on the 15th local time, Hong Sang-soo's new film "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes" took home three awards at the 79th Locarno Film Festival, which closed that day in Locarno, Switzerland.

Hong received the Best Director Award and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, while Sadie Sink, who played the lead role, won the Best Acting Award.

This is Sadie Sink's second Best Acting Award at Locarno. After winning the same prize in 2024 for Hong's "By the Stream" at the 77th festival, she once again claimed the trophy in the same category two years later.

Above all, the film drew attention because it is her first comeback project since giving birth in April last year.

Sadie Sink not only starred in the film but also served as head of production. In a previous official Q&A, she said she balanced filming with childcare, including breastfeeding and preparing baby food during production.

She also spoke about how her acting changed after childbirth, saying, "I think the feeling of accepting the moment with joy, without becoming obsessive or trying to decorate it, was naturally reflected in the character as well."

Hong also continued his special ties with the Locarno Film Festival. He previously won Best Director for "Our Sunhi" in 2013 and the Golden Leopard for "Right Now, Wrong Then" in 2015, and he has now taken home the Best Director Award again with this film.

Hong's 35th feature film, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," follows Sang-hee, who grew up under her grandparents after her parents' conflict, as she travels to Jeju Island with her younger brother to look for their mother. Along with Sadie Sink, the cast includes Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, and Park Mi-so, while Choi Myung-gil joined a Hong film for the first time.

Hong and Sadie Sink met through the 2015 film "Right Now, Wrong Then" and officially acknowledged their romantic relationship in 2017. The couple welcomed a son in April last year and appeared together at an official event for the first time since childbirth at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

"Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," which premiered worldwide at the Locarno Film Festival, is scheduled for release in South Korea in the second half of this year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.