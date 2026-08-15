Yoo Min-sang Starts Weight-Loss Injections... Shocked by Doctor's Warning That There Aren't Many "Fat Grandfathers"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Yoo Min-sang said he started weight-loss injections after being shocked by a doctor's comment during a health checkup.

On the MBN program Dongchimi, which aired on the 15th, the discussion centered on the theme, "Aren't you going to lose weight?"

That day, Yoo explained what prompted him to begin managing his weight in earnest after recently undergoing a health checkup.

Yoo said, "I went for a health checkup, and the doctor told me, 'You know there aren't many fat grandfathers, right?'" He added that he was told, "There aren't any overweight people among those who live long lives."

Shocked by the doctor's blunt warning, Yoo eventually decided to start managing his weight.

He said, "I recently started weight-loss injections. I used to just eat whatever I wanted, but now I've cut back on food. I've started taking care of myself."

The broadcast also revealed a photo of Yoo from his middle school years. Compared with how he looks now, he appeared much slimmer, and Lee Hong-ryeol drew laughter by reacting, "You were normal back then."

Yoo, however, recalled, "Ever since I was a baby, my nickname has always been 'Flying Pork Cutlet.' Even back then, no one said I was thin. I was always a big kid."

He also revealed that he had once lost more than 20 kilograms in the past. Yoo said he decided to diet for marriage after finishing the popular KBS2 comedy segment "Father and Son" on "Gag Concert."

He said, "Because I did 'Father and Son' for so long, a lot of people assumed I was already married and had a son. I felt I couldn't go on like that. I thought I had to lose weight and get married."

He also tried extreme methods to lose weight. He attempted a so-called "lemon detox," drinking only lemon water for a full week, and also tried a chicken breast diet. But he admitted he went through trial and error, even eating seasoned chicken breast like a side dish with rice.

In the end, Yoo said the way he lost 20 kilograms was by controlling his meals and exercising.

He explained, "In the end, I ate less and exercised a lot, and that helped me lose 20 kilograms. I held back on eating, cut down my portions, and played basketball, which I usually enjoy."

But after losing the weight, he let his guard down and gained it back. Yoo said, "I lost a lot of weight, then had a company dinner and had to eat because I couldn't avoid it, but I barely gained anything. I thought, 'So eating a little doesn't make you gain weight.' But then I gained it back right away. It was like a door had opened," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.