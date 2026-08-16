Kang Boo-ja Upset by Text from Lee Mi-sook: "You Should Be Respectful to Your Elders—Are You Making Fun of Me?" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kang Boo-ja shared an anecdote about feeling hurt by her junior Lee Mi-sook.

On the 14th, Kang Boo-ja appeared on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night." During the show, she said she had something she wanted to tell Lee Mi-sook publicly and recalled their past connection.

Kang said, "When she was a rookie, she was so pretty, but at first she only did extra work. A drama director was looking for a lead at the time, so I recommended Lee Mi-sook." She later invited Lee Mi-sook to her home and coached her acting in person, and Lee went on to successfully lead the drama.

Lee Mi-sook later expressed her gratitude to Kang Boo-ja several times in interviews and other settings. However, Kang said she later felt hurt by a New Year's greeting text she received from Lee.

Kang Boo-ja said, "One day, I got a New Year's greeting text. It said, 'Teacher, I hope you stay healthy and well in the new year toooo.' I don't accept that kind of thing," adding, "When you greet an elder, you should call or visit in person. Even if you call, you should be polite. Who are you making fun of? What is this?" She made no secret of her displeasure.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.