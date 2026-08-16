Noh Sa-yeon Was Kicked Out of a Fasting Retreat After Breaking Open a Locked Fridge: "The Smell of Rice From Miles Away Sent Me Into a Frenzy"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Noh Sa-yeon revealed that she once went to a fasting retreat to lose weight, but was forced to leave after she could not resist her hunger and broke open a refrigerator locked with padlocks.

The MBN program Dongchimi, which aired on the 15th, was themed around, "Are you not going to lose weight?"

That day, Noh said she had tried countless diets and confessed, "There is no diet I haven't tried. I even went to a fasting retreat."

When MC Kim Yong-man asked how the retreat operated, Noh explained, "It isn't in the city and is far away. It's in a remote place where everything around it is sealed off, so you can't even go out to eat."

The problem came on the second or third day after she checked in. Noh recalled, "At first, they only give you water. After starving a person for about two days, all my senses came alive."

She even said she could smell rice being cooked from far away. Noh drew laughter when she said, "They say you can smell it from 10 ri away. But I could smell rice cooking there."

In the end, the appetite she had been holding back exploded in front of the smell of rice. Noh confessed, "Once I smelled the rice, I lost all reason," adding, "When I came to my senses, I was tearing open the refrigerator."

The retreat had even locked the refrigerator with several padlocks to keep anyone from touching the food. But Noh said, "It had several locks on it, but I broke them open," and admitted that she was eventually expelled after touching the fridge, sending the studio into laughter.

Food researcher Lee Hye-jung also shared an unexpected story of her own. Lee said, "When I was young, I went to a prayer retreat rather than a fasting retreat, and I also broke open a refrigerator with a lock on it," drawing more laughter with her sympathy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.