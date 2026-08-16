Ha Young's great-grandmother was the daughter of a top official in the Government-General of Chōsen? The backlash over her pro-Japanese great-grandfather shows no sign of ending

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] As actor Ha Young has acknowledged and apologized for the pro-Japanese activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, a new record has surfaced claiming that her great-grandmother was the daughter of a senior Japanese official at the Government-General of Chōsen, putting the family history back under scrutiny.

A recent online community post cited parts of Kim Yong-sook's 1983 book, "A Study of Court Customs in the Joseon Dynasty," and spread a new claim about Ha Young's great-grandmother.

The released material includes a payroll list for palace staff, along with the entry "Government-sponsored Ahn Sang-ho, 225 won."

In particular, the author described Ahn Sang-ho as having a wife who was the daughter of a Japanese "captain" serving at the Government-General at the time.

As the passage drew renewed attention online, questions were raised over whether Ha Young's great-grandmother was the daughter of a senior Japanese official linked to the Government-General of Chōsen.

Earlier, Ha Young drew attention on a broadcast when she introduced her family and said her great-grandfather studied medicine in Japan, then opened Hanyang's first Western-style clinic and treated Emperor Gojong.

However, controversy erupted after it later became known that the great-grandfather Ha Young had mentioned was the doctor Ahn Sang-ho, who had served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, a pro-Japanese group during the Japanese colonial period.

Ha Young eventually bowed her head in a handwritten apology, saying she had spoken proudly about her family history without properly knowing her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

Ha Young said, "Regrettably, I spoke about my great-grandfather in many places as if it were something my family could be proud of, despite my ignorance," and added, "I deeply accept that wrongdoing and sincerely apologize as a descendant."

Not long after acknowledging and apologizing for her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, old records about her great-grandmother's background have also come back into focus, and the controversy surrounding Ha Young's family history continues.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.