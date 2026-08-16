Kang Boo-ja Brags About Her Children and Grandchildren: "Doctors, Lawyers, and Even a Researcher at a U.S. Medical School — Who Would Have Thought It Would Turn Out Like This?" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kang Boo-ja could not hide her pride as she boasted about her children and grandchildren.

Kang Boo-ja appeared on MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' on the 14th.

She shared a story about her son, who was injured after receiving physical punishment in gym class after entering middle school. She said a blister from new shoes became infected, and the infection spread to his hip joint. He was hospitalized at a university hospital for six months and even suffered sepsis, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.

Kang Boo-ja said, "I never once complained to the school. I said it was just bad luck for my son," and revealed that his leg later became slightly shorter. She added, "I wish I had been the one injured instead," and teared up as she recalled the time. "Still, everything was resolved peacefully, and he got married and is living well. I am grateful," she said.

She also said her son is currently researching Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in a laboratory at a U.S. medical school. She continued to praise her children, saying, "My daughter attended the Department of Sculpture at Hongdae on a four-year scholarship."

When a family photo was revealed, Kang Boo-ja once again expressed her pride, saying, "This was when I was in my 70s. Who would have known that my three granddaughters would become lawyers and doctors?"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.