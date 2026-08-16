"Young-ja Divorces After Six Months" Young-cheol of Season 28 Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Mr. Kim: "A Time That Comforted Each Other's Wounds, Don't Cry"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] As Young-ja of Season 28 of "I'm Solo" personally confirmed her split from Young-cheol, Young-cheol drew attention by sharing an update with a bright smile while spending time with an acquaintance.

On the 15th, Young-cheol posted two photos without any caption. In the released images, he is sitting next to an acquaintance, looking at the camera with a wide smile. Since the post came shortly after news broke that he had ended his relationship with Young-ja, fans naturally focused on his latest update.

Mr. Kim, a cast member of "I Am SOLO: Love Forever," also shared the photos on his own account, revealing the meeting between the two men.

In particular, Mr. Kim described their time together as "a time that comforted each other's painful wounds," expressing his affection. In a photo showing Young-cheol with his head bowed, he added, "Man-soo, don't cry," keeping his trademark humor even in a heavy atmosphere.

He also wrote, "We talked about many things and comforted each other. As I get older, I realize once again how difficult it is to meet someone truly right for me," sharing a meaningful reflection on his feelings.

The remarks suggest that the meeting went beyond a simple get-together and became a moment for the two to open up about their pain and comfort one another. Coming soon after news of Young-cheol's split, Mr. Kim's post also drew fans' attention.

The two became acquainted through television and have continued their friendship by sharing their stories. Mr. Kim had also previously dated Season 28's Soon-ja, who was close to the Young-cheol and Young-ja couple, before the relationship ended. As the people connected through "I'm Solo" continue to share each other's joys and sorrows, this meeting carried special meaning as well.

Meanwhile, Young-ja, who appeared on the Season 28 divorce special of "I'm Solo," married Young-cheol after the show but recently announced their divorce. She said the split came six months after marriage and explained, "We had not registered our marriage, and while we were together, we each handled our own living expenses and financial matters, so there are no assets or monetary issues to settle separately."

Young-ja remained silent about the reason for the divorce, but on the 8th she shared a post about her feelings, saying, "My heart is falling apart. I feel wronged. I am angry. I am hurt. I am devastated," adding to the sense of sadness.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.