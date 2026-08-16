Kim Tae-ho reunites emotionally with Park Myung-soo, Jeong Jun-ha, and Haha: "We planned 'Infinite Challenge 2' but it fell through" (Hawasu)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Producer Kim Tae-ho met with 'Infinite Challenge' cast members Park Myung-soo, Jung Joon-ha, and Haha and displayed his unrestrained wit.

On the 15th, Producer Kim Tae-ho appeared on the YouTube channel 'Hawasu' and reunited with Park Myung-soo and Haha after a long time. Jung Joon-ha, who met in the waiting room that day, revealed that it had been about four years since he last met Producer Kim Tae-ho.

He said, "'What Do You Do?' "I saw him when it ended, so it's been four years since I last saw him," he said. PD Kim Tae-ho, who occasionally visits MBC, drew laughter by saying, "When I come, the higher-ups tell me whether to include Park Myung-soo or not," adding, "If you want to cut production costs, you have to leave him out.

His unit price is still high. " When Park Myung-soo remarked, "Even though you say that, they really care about me," PD Kim Tae-ho retorted, "You have no shame, do you? You keep asking the same thing over and over," displaying their usual witty banter.

Adding to this, PD Kim Tae-ho confessed, "Actually, the production team asked me a few days ago to pick the best moments of Jung Joon-ha and Park Myung-soo. Just thinking about that annoyed me," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter.

Afterward, the three began filming in earnest. When asked, "What thoughts come to mind whenever you come to MBC?", Producer Kim Tae-ho recalled his days on 'Infinite Challenge,' saying, "It doesn't feel awkward.

Haven't we filmed so much in this space?" He continued to reminisce about the memories of 'Infinite Challenge,' a show he spent a long time with, adding, "We filmed almost every special episode here, including the auction and webtoon specials. It is a place I love.

" Producer Kim also candidly revealed the reason for his departure from MBC. He said, "Since I had been working at the same time slot (Saturday prime time) for 18 years, it felt awkward facing my juniors.

I felt like I wasn't giving them opportunities because of me. " Producer Kim also conveyed his deep affection for 'Infinite Challenge.

' When Park Myung-soo asked, "What if you did 'Infinite Challenge 2026' with the same members?", he expressed his regret, saying, "At one point, we suggested doing just 10 episodes of 'Infinite Challenge. ' The title back then was 'Totomu.

' We thought we should give it a try with the title 'Saturday, Saturday is Infinite Challenge,' but it fell through.

" Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.