Jang Yoon-jung's 7-Year-Old Daughter Worries About Do Kyung-wan's Finances... "That Must Have Cost a Lot" Over an Expensive Gift From Her Father (Dojang TV)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former announcer and broadcaster Do Kyung-wan spent some one-on-one time with his daughter Ha-young on a sweet father-daughter date.

On the 15th, a video titled "A Gift-Like Day I Wanted to Spend Eating Apples" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dojang TV.

In the video, Do Kyung-wan drove somewhere with Ha-young. When Ha-young asked, "Where are we going?" Do Kyung-wan replied, "You and Dad are going on a date, just the two of us."

When Ha-young asked again where they were going, Do Kyung-wan said, "Where we go isn't the important part. Isn't it nice just being alone with Dad? Wherever we go, aren't you happy if you're with Dad? I hope today feels like a gift." His words drew smiles.

Do Kyung-wan also talked about being away from home for a week on a business trip to the United States. He asked, "I was in the U.S. and away from home for a week, right? Were you happy that I wasn't there? Were you sad? Are you glad I'm back?" Ha-young replied, "I was sad. I'm happy you're back," showing her affection for her father.

Their destination turned out to be an electronics store. Do Kyung-wan explained, "I came to buy Ha-young a new pad," and Ha-young laughed, saying, "You're lying. Why?"

Do Kyung-wan also offered warm encouragement, saying, "Ha-young is starting a new semester now. Study hard with this."

Ha-young, however, voiced an unexpected concern. She asked, "Doesn't it cost a lot? What about Mom's money?" Do Kyung-wan laughed and shot back, "I'm the one buying it, so why are you asking about Mom? Do you think I'm paying with Mom's money?"

Ha-young then worried, "I thought Mom might say it was a waste of money," which made Do Kyung-wan burst out laughing.

After buying the new pad, the two left the store. When Do Kyung-wan asked, "How do you feel?" Ha-young answered, "I feel good."

Do Kyung-wan, now fully in high spirits, asked, "Who do you like most in the world?" When Ha-young answered without hesitation, "Dad," he joked, "You say Dad right away just because I bought you a pad?" bringing laughter to the end.

From a simple date with his daughter to a gift for the new semester, Do Kyung-wan showed a loving father-daughter bond as they spent a special yet ordinary day together.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jung in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. In 2024, he drew attention for buying a 12 billion won penthouse entirely in cash.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.