KCM's Beautiful Wife Shows Off Her Wedding Dress Look: "I Feel Good Because the Photos Turned Out Well"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Bang Ye-won, the wife of singer KCM, has shared a beautiful photo of herself in a wedding dress.

On the 16th, Bang Ye-won posted two photos on her account along with the message, "I’m sharing a little sneak peek of the photos taken during our wedding shoot. I’m still a bit shy, but they were captured so beautifully that I decided to post them. I feel good because the photos turned out well. Thank you."

In the released photos, Bang Ye-won is posing toward the camera in an off-shoulder wedding dress. Her delicate shoulders and elegant silhouette stood out, while her shy expression added to the excitement of a bride-to-be.

Bang Ye-won also shared an update on her family. She wrote, "These days, Seoyeon and Haon have been sick, and we’ve been having really hectic days. But everyone is healthy and doing well now. Even though the days are passing in a blur, I’m grateful that our whole family is healthy. I hope everyone has a great weekend and enjoys a happy, healthy one." Her words showed her deep affection for her family.

Meanwhile, KCM had delayed registering his marriage after the birth of his first daughter in 2012, fearing that his debts might be passed on to his family. He later completed the marriage registration in 2021 after paying off all his debts.

KCM and Bang Ye-won have built a family together over many years, and they are scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony in October. As the ceremony is coming later than expected, it is likely to hold even greater meaning for the couple.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.