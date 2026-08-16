Yoon Gai, who said there was an 18-year age gap with ♥Jang Ki-ha... confesses old-fashioned tastes: "I like old dramas" (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Yoon Ga-i, who is currently dating singer Jang Ki-ha, unreservedly showed off her unexpected charms.

In the 411th episode of the MBC variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View' (Planning: Kang Young-sun; Directors: Kim Yoon-jib, Jeon Jae-wook, Kim Hae-ni, Jung Dong-sik, Lee Da-woon; Writer: Yeo Hyun-jeon), which aired on Saturday, the 15th, Yoon Ga-i, who made a name for herself as the 'MZ Ex-Ssa' on 'SNL,' and Lee Dong-ha, who garnered attention as the cruel villain 'Manager Nam' in the drama 'Chief Kim,' revealed for the first time their daily lives, which are polar opposites from their on-screen characters.

First, contrary to her 'Seoul snob' image, Yoon Ga-i led a lovely daily life with analog tastes. She was sincere about 'recharging her water energy' in every aspect of her daily life, such as 'chugging' three glasses of water in the morning to replenish the water energy lacking in her fortune and positioning her bed to face north. Although she was a 'Power J' who had been writing a planner for eight years, the unexpected twist of her being a 'Clumsy J'—calmly modifying plans to suit the situation or boldly deleting them before marking them as completed—elicited laughter. Her unique method of character research, which involved mimicking the speech patterns and dialogue rhythms of senior actors from that era due to her taste in 'old dramas' such as 'My Man's Woman,' also caught the eye.

Her attitude toward acting was seriousness itself. Yoon Ga-i expanded the scope of her learning for various roles, consistently learning sign language from a deaf actor she met through the play 'Star Cluster' and taking singing lessons from her manager, who previously worked as a vocal trainer. She consistently wrote original scripts and acting research notes, and even during her days as an unknown actress when it was difficult to even get an audition opportunity, she consistently filmed and recorded her monologue performances. Based on these efforts, her monologue performance video as a visually impaired person, which has surpassed one million views, led to her connection with her current agency and an opportunity to audition for 'SNL. ' The opportunities built up through perseverance were, in a sense, a destiny she had carved out herself.

The meeting with her junior, Jo Yuri, who visited Yoon Ga-i’s home, added a touching element. The two, who formed a bond in their high school drama club, reminisced about the days when they recorded their dialect lines to exchange feedback and performed together using scripts Yoon Ga-i had personally adapted. In particular, a performance video from 10 years ago, preserved by Yoon Ga-i’s father, perfectly captured their youthful acting. The two girls, who had shared dreams of "continuing to act" and "becoming idols," turned those dreams into reality. The friendship between Yoon Ga-i, the "pride of Munhyeon-dong, Busan," and Jo Yuri—who have relied on each other and celebrated each other's audition successes from the closest proximity—left a warm lingering impression.

Following this, Lee Dong-ha spread a love virus from the very beginning of the video, transforming from the ruthless "Manager Nam" into a "lover" who is 180 degrees different. He exchanged "Good morning" greetings with his wife, Girls' Day's Sojin, using a toy walkie-talkie, and expressed his affection by touching her cheek and stroking her hair whenever they crossed paths. Seeing the couple still dripping with sweetness even in their third year of marriage, his manager reported that he is "someone who makes singles feel sick. " While he exuded charisma through high-intensity workouts and boxing to increase his skeletal muscle mass by 7-8 kg for the role of "Manager Nam," he instantly reverted to being a sweet husband in front of Sojin. With his top-notch cooking skills and the reliable demeanor to reassure his wife even in unexpected situations, he demonstrated the epitome of a "marriage encouragement video.

" Lee Dong-ha's consistent efforts that built his current success also shone brightly. An example of this was the anecdote about him filming a self-video in a redevelopment area while getting bitten by swarms of mosquitoes for the "Manager Kim" audition, and meticulously studying even the facial expressions of Manager Nam from the webtoon. In the rehearsal room for his upcoming play *The Seagull*, he erased the persona of "Manager Nam" and completely immersed himself in the role of the famous novelist "Trigorin. " His acting notebook, filled with character analyses for every project, and the script, densely packed with comments, contained the intense contemplation of a 19-year veteran actor. He delivered long lines without hesitation, deeply expressing the emotional trajectory of his unrequited love with "Nina," played by Jeon Mi-do; even after rehearsals, he shared feedback with his colleagues, revealing his sincerity toward his profession.

Yoon Ga-i and Lee Dong-ha candidly showed everything from their lovable and affectionate true selves—unimaginable from the intense characters imprinted on the public—to the tireless efforts they made to reach their current positions. The sincere passion for their profession, built up behind the moments of public attention, went beyond mere unexpected charm and evoked genuine support.

Meanwhile, the unexpected daily lives of actors Ha Yoon-kyung and Choi Hong-man will be revealed in next week's broadcast. Ha Yoon-kyung, enjoying a long-awaited holiday, showcases everything from her side as a devoted cat butler to her down-to-earth "Spring Day General" moments, such as enjoying tripe soup with daytime drinking at her favorite restaurant. Additionally, scenes from the Jeongdongjin Independent Film Festival with the cast of the movie *When You Grow Up* will be revealed. Following this, Choi Hong-man shares his struggles during a visit to the dentist and unveils his newly prepared Seoul house for the first time. Anticipation is building for his food storage area that looks like a transplanted convenience store, a surprising interior filled with the charming tastes of a "Kitty enthusiast," and his laughter-filled daily life in Seoul with Kim Won-hoon and Jo Jin-se.

*Omniscient Interfering View* airs every Saturday night at 11:10 PM on MBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.