Irene’s Durian-and-Alcohol Mukbang Sparks Shock Among Overseas Fans... “It Can Even Be Fatal in Severe Cases”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Araam] Red Velvet’s Irene drew attention after showing a drunken side of herself on broadcast for the first time since her debut. This time, however, the durian she ate with alcohol has unexpectedly become the focus of attention.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel My Alcohol Diary released a video featuring Irene as a guest. Known for her calm demeanor when meeting fans, Irene gradually relaxed while drinking with Lee Young-ji. As time passed, she naturally began to show signs of being tipsy.

At one point, she paused and said, "What was I saying?" She also appeared reluctant for the filming to end, asking, "Is it ending like this?"

Fans reacted enthusiastically to a side of Irene they rarely get to see. Comments such as "This is the first time I’ve seen Irene drunk" and "This is really the first time" poured in, showing both excitement and surprise.

However, some overseas fans who watched the video focused on the durian Irene ate with alcohol.

Irene enjoyed the prepared durian that day. Unlike Irene, who likes durian, Lee Young-ji looked flustered by its strong smell, adding to the humor.

For fans in Southeast Asia, though, the scene was not something to simply laugh off.

That is because it is widely known that durian should not be consumed with alcohol. In particular, some overseas fans left comments such as, "Durian and alcohol should never be eaten together. It is very dangerous," and "It is a combination that can even be fatal in severe cases," expressing concern.

There is a reason this warning exists. Studies have suggested that certain sulfur compounds in durian may affect the way alcohol is broken down. If alcohol metabolism does not proceed smoothly, acetaldehyde can build up in the body, which may lead to unpleasant symptoms.

One fan noted that in Thailand, it is well known that durian and alcohol should not be consumed together, and urged caution. Another fan also expressed concern, saying, "Both durian and alcohol raise body heat, so consuming them together is very dangerous. There have even been actual deaths," while referring to past cases in which serious problems occurred after the two were consumed together.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.