Yoo Min-sang Surprised by the Effects of Anti-Obesity Drugs: "I Can Feel My Appetite Suppressed, I Can't Even Finish a Whole Pizza" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedians Yoo Min-sang and Hong Yoon-hwa spoke candidly about their latest dieting updates.

Yoo Min-sang and Hong Yoon-hwa appeared on MBN's Dongchimi, which aired on the 15th, and held an unfiltered talk session on the theme, "Aren't you going to lose weight?"

That day, Hong Yoon-hwa drew laughter when she playfully responded to Choi Hong-lim's question, "Are you deliberately not losing weight?" by saying, "I did lose weight." She then explained that when she last appeared on the show, she had already lost 40 kilograms. However, as she continued dieting, she developed health problems and experienced nutritional imbalance for the first time in her life, so she regained weight for the sake of her health.

Yoo Min-sang also shared that he had lost a little weight compared with two years ago. He joked that he had lost about 5 kilograms, but that it was not enough for anyone to notice. Known for his old mukbang line, "Pizza is finger food," Yoo surprised everyone by saying, "My digestion isn't what it used to be, so I can't finish a whole pizza in one sitting and end up leaving some behind." He then added, "But if I rest for about 30 minutes, I can finish it," drawing laughter with his trademark pride in eating.

Yoo, who was singled out as the No. 3 contender in the "Aren't you going to lose weight?" segment, said he had been hearing nonstop comments about dieting from people around him. He said remarks like "Aren't you getting married?" and "Aren't you going to lose weight?" did not bother him much, but he was deeply shocked by a doctor's advice that "there are no fat grandfathers in the world." Yoo added that when he looked around carefully, fat grandfathers really were rare, and revealed for the first time that he has now entered serious weight management. He said he has been dealing with health issues such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and hypercholesterolemia, and has been receiving anti-obesity injections for about a month, noting that he can feel the appetite-suppressing effect.

Hong Yoon-hwa's turbulent dieting backstory was also revealed. Looking back on the time when she lost 40 kilograms by comparing old and current photos, Hong confessed that after losing weight, she suffered health problems such as tinnitus and dizziness.

An unusual mukbang episode added to the laughter. Hong, who said she had focused on protein intake at the time, revealed that she ate 11 of the 20 abalones she received as a birthday gift all at once and was bedridden for three days. During that time, she said, she lost 7 kilograms. The unexpected story of her "abalone diet(?)" drew both surprise and laughter in the studio.

Yoo Min-sang's past photo from his so-called "skinny-bones days" was also revealed, surprising viewers. He caught attention with a very different look from his current one when he was in middle school, and he also shared that he once tried dieting with marriage as his goal and lost about 20 kilograms. He succeeded by combining a light diet with exercise and controlling his appetite, but later became careless when he realized he could eat freely without immediately gaining weight. In the end, he said, the weight came back quickly.

Hong Yoon-hwa also strongly agreed with the saying that "marriage is the enemy of dieting." She said, "My husband and I used to go around looking for good restaurants, and we both gained weight, so we dieted together." She added, "On days when we fight, we have a hearty side dish spread with a glass of kaoliang liquor. When we get along, we gain weight, and when we don't, we still gain weight," sharing the cheerful details of her married life with Kim Min-ki.

In this way, Yoo Min-sang and Hong Yoon-hwa filled Dongchimi with candid stories ranging from their many dieting experiences to unusual mukbang episodes.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.