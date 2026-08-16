"As Long as My Husband Doesn’t Have a Child With Another Woman, I Can Forgive Everything": Kang Boo-ja Reveals the Secret to Her 59-Year Marriage (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Veteran actress Kang Boo-ja has revealed the secret behind her 59-year marriage.

Episode 38 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 15th, recorded a peak nationwide viewership rating of 2.0 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

While talking about the play "My Mother-in-Law and a 2-Day, 3-Night Trip," which has been running for 17 years, Kang Boo-ja recalled her warm and generous mother and expressed how much she missed her. She said her mother was broad-minded and had the dignity of a matriarch, but she could not comfortably watch the dramas Kang appeared in. "When I was on screen, she would get up and pace around because she was worried I might make a mistake, and she would just listen to the sound," Kang said, drawing sympathy. Kang also said she felt embarrassed watching her work with her mother. "I usually played elderly roles, so how could I show my mother my old-age makeup?" she recalled.

Kang then opened up about the secret to her marriage with actor Lee Muk-won, her husband of 59 years. She said she understood everything, including when he came home late or stayed out overnight while drinking with friends. When Kim Joo-ha asked, "How far should a wife forgive her husband?" Kang gave a bold answer: "As long as he doesn't bring home a child from somewhere else." When Kim Joo-ha awkwardly replied, "He had one somewhere else..." Kang drew attention with her shocked reaction.

Kang also spoke about her close-knit family, including her son, who survived a life-threatening illness in middle school, and her strong, considerate daughter. She said her son spent six months in the hospital as a middle school freshman and nearly died after developing sepsis, but fortunately recovered and is now working as a researcher at a medical school in the United States. Kang was especially proud of her daughter, who was studying on a scholarship at university and did not even apply for a scholarship herself so that a senior who had just completed military service could receive it. "My daughter is very considerate," she said warmly.

Finally, Kang said, "I have been in broadcasting for 64 years, and my life has been 85 years long, so I must have done a lot of talk shows over the years." She added, "Today, I came determined to say everything I really wanted to say. I was very grateful because it was such a high-quality talk show."

Viewers shared a range of reactions, saying, "Even after turning 80, memories of one's mother must stay the same. I got emotional hearing Kang Boo-ja talk about her mother," "From acting to life, Kang Boo-ja clearly has strong principles. No wonder her family is so blessed," and "Teacher Kang Boo-ja needs more than one hour! Please make Part 2 and Part 3!"

Meanwhile, Episode 39 of MBN's issue-making talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" will air at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday the 22nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.