Ha Young Breaks Down in Tears During Filming Amid Great-Grandfather Pro-Japan Controversy... "Could Not Control Her Emotions"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara-ram] Actress Ha Young is reportedly going through a difficult time on the set of the drama she is currently filming, as controversy continues over her great-grandfather's pro-Japan activities.

According to a report by MyDaily on the 16th, Ha Young is continuing to film SBS's new drama "The Long Shot Trial." The series is scheduled to air next year, and filming is already well underway.

The report said Ha Young became emotional and cried during filming on the 13th, eventually bringing production to a temporary halt. She is said to have rested for several hours, composed herself, and then resumed filming.

The controversy surrounding Ha Young began on the 10th, when details emerged about the wartime activities of her great-grandfather, An Sang-ho, during the Japanese colonial period. Since then, attention has also turned to some of the content and advertisements in which Ha Young appeared or served as a model.

Notably, August 11, the day after the controversy became public, was Ha Young's birthday. According to MyDaily, the drama set had originally planned to prepare a cake to celebrate her birthday, but the plan was dropped and the day passed without any separate celebration.

SBS is currently taking a cautious stance on whether Ha Young will remain in the cast. The broadcaster previously said that a significant portion of filming had already been completed, that it was aware of the issue, and that it was monitoring the situation.

"The Long Shot Trial" is reportedly nearing the end of production. MyDaily said that because a large share of the total filming has already been completed, replacing the lead actor would not be easy in practical terms.

The broadcast schedule is also seen as a factor. "The Long Shot Trial" is set to air in February next year, which could place it close to Independence Movement Day. That is why there are concerns that, if the pro-Japan controversy surrounding Ha Young is not resolved, the issue could continue to follow the drama even after its release.

Another concern is that the drama is a remake of a Japanese series. If the lead actor's family history controversy overlaps with the nature of the work, it is difficult to rule out the possibility that unexpected backlash could grow before and after the broadcast.

Ha Young's great-grandfather, An Sang-ho, was a doctor during the Japanese colonial period, and questions have been raised over his pro-Japan activities in the past. Interest also continues in how the available materials should be interpreted and what the facts actually are.

The fallout has also affected Ha Young's previous work. Some advertisement videos for electronics and fashion brands featuring Ha Young as a model have been made private, and the replay service for an episode of KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," in which Ha Young mentioned her great-grandfather, has also been suspended.

It has also been reported that content filmed to promote a Netflix project is now in doubt over whether it will be released.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.