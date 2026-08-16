Lee Hye-jung Advances to the Finals of the National Museum Costume Contest... Transforms into a "Human Polished Stone Dagger," Saying It Is "Similar to My Life"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Hye-jung has advanced to the finals of the 2026 National Museum costume contest, national edition.

On the 14th, a video titled "I made it to the final round of the National Museum costume contest. Lee Hye-jung is taking on the challenge too!" was uploaded to Lee Hye-jung's YouTube channel.

The video showed Lee Hye-jung's preparation process as she dressed up as a polished stone dagger for her entry in the 2026 National Museum costume contest, national edition.

During an item-planning meeting, Lee Hye-jung showed her determination, saying, "I want to do something long" and "If I'm going to dress up at all, I want it to really stand out." After much deliberation over candidates such as a Ten-story Stone Pagoda, a gold crown, and Jeulmun pottery, she ultimately chose the polished stone dagger. She then visited a museum with her son to observe the actual artifact and conduct research, showing her enthusiasm.

With help from a close designer friend, the costume was created in a form that wrapped her entire body like a dagger. A professional makeup artist handled the makeup, using a base that combined beige and emerald tones to express the texture of stone, and added a bold touch by completely removing her eyebrows.

Lee Hye-jung, wearing the finished costume, completed the final shoot after transforming into a "human polished stone dagger" with striking, mysterious colors.

Lee Hye-jung shared the news of her advancement to the finals through her personal channel on the 15th. She expressed her joy, saying, "I was so honored to pass the preliminaries and make it to the finals."

She added, "The National Museum of Korea was a somewhat unfamiliar place to me, but after visiting with my son this time, I realized it is a very comfortable, interesting place with so much to see," and explained that she joined the contest because she wanted to help spread the word about it.

Explaining why she chose the artifact, she said, "I had a lot of trouble deciding which artifact to choose, but the polished stone dagger felt similar to me. For one thing, it is long and sharp." She continued, "And just as the stone was refined again and again to become a polished stone dagger, I also refined my life as I shifted from a teenage basketball player to a model in my 20s, so I thought it felt similar."

Finally, Lee Hye-jung said, "I am so grateful to and love our team members who supported me with one heart for this costume contest," and added, "Aren't we all refining the goals in our hearts and making our own weapons? Please cheer for us too. Now, let's go to the finals."

Now in its third year, the National Museum costume contest is a public participation event in which participants creatively express artifacts from museum collections through costumes and makeup. This year, a total of 275 teams and 643 people from four regions across the country took part, and 50 teams advancing to the finals were announced on the 14th.

Lee Hye-jung, who was among the 50 teams selected for the finals, will take the stage at Chuncheon National Museum on Sept. 5, while the final round is scheduled to be held on Sept. 19 at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.