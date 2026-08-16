Yoo Jae-suk Exposes Yang Se-chan's Wealth Status, Saying He Lives in Itaewon: "His Recent Investment Situation Has Been Poor" (Running Man)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Running Man will showcase unusual summer escapes and a fierce psychological battle to beat the heat.

In SBS's Running Man, which airs today (16th), the show will reveal everything from a unique summer getaway that is enough to make the heat disappear to the tense conclusion of a fierce "loyalty game."

On this day, the members will enjoy a special summer outing, from a chilling horror experience to an "ice cafe" filled with ice on all sides. Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, and Jee Seok-jin, along with guest Lee Joo-yeon, took part in the horror attraction first. Before the experience began, Lee Joo-yeon confidently led the members, saying, "I'm not afraid of anything." But once it started, she burst into tears and even sat down on the floor, drawing laughter with her unexpected reaction. Haha, who is famously one of the most easily frightened members, was already shouting that he wanted to "quit halfway" before entering. When he finally came face to face with a ghost actor, he even let out a fart, sending everyone on set into laughter. Kim Ji-eun, another guest who entered with Haha, also showed a timid side at first. But thanks to Haha's extreme fear, she ended up bravely confronting the ghost and revealed a surprisingly easygoing charm, according to reports.

Next, the members will take on the image game mission "Check In at No. 2!" with a free summer-escape fee on the line. In this unusual game, they must choose the person who best fits the topic as the "second-place" pick rather than the top choice, leading to intense debate. When the first topic was revealed — "the person most likely to dump a lover of 10 years if a third-generation chaebol asked them out" — the members became deeply absorbed in the discussion, weighing specific conditions such as "Is it a lover who stayed by my side when I was struggling?" and "What is the current partner's financial situation?" Jee Seok-jin, who has long protected his image as the self-proclaimed "Hugh Grant of Jamwon-dong," found his romantic image in jeopardy after an unexpected mutter: "I guess I should tell them I have an incurable disease." Yoo Jae-suk then named Yang Se-chan as a likely candidate and added, "He has a strong desire to become rich" and "His recent stock investment situation has not been good," leaving the set in stitches.

Toward the end of the race, the members will face a final deduction challenge based on the summer-escape expenses they have spent so far, as they try to identify who paid the smallest amount. Yoo Jae-suk carefully retraced the members' behavior and tendencies from earlier rounds, showing sharp deductive skills. The others, watching him, could not hide their admiration, saying things like, "How did you know that? Your memory is amazing," and "He's like a ghost."

Whether Yoo Jae-suk will correctly identify the member who paid the least after the intense psychological battle remains to be seen. The final result of the "Scratchcation in the Heat" race will be revealed on Running Man, airing today at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Yang Se-chan previously revealed on Where Is My Home in 2024 that he had bought a home in Itaewon. He said, "I actually bought my first house without knowing anything. I bought it as if I were possessed by a ghost. I just felt compelled to say, 'I should buy it,' and did it." He added, "I'm half satisfied and half dissatisfied. It's Itaewon, but the neighborhood doesn't fit my lifestyle."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.