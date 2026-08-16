So Ji-sub Gives Manager Kim Team Gold Worth 100 Million Won; Lee Dong-ha Says He Will Treasure It as a Family Heirloom (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Dong-ha said he would treasure the gold he received from So Ji-sub as a family heirloom.

In episode 411 of MBC's variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere" ("Omniscient Interfering View"), which aired on the 15th, the daily life of actor Lee Dong-ha, who appeared in the drama "Manager Kim," was revealed.

That day, Lee Dong-ha shared a heartwarming story about So Ji-sub from the time they filmed "Manager Kim." He said, "Senior So Ji-sub always arrived early and helped set the tone on set, which motivated everyone else to work even harder."

Hong Hyun-hee asked for more details, saying, "What I'm most curious about is that So Ji-sub reportedly gave gold to all the staff and actors."

In response, Lee Dong-ha said it had special meaning to him because he planned to keep it "as a family heirloom." He also speculated on why So Ji-sub gave the gold, saying, "This is just my guess, but I think he was truly happy. Maybe this was his way of expressing gratitude."

He added, "I want to be like that," expressing his admiration for So Ji-sub.

Meanwhile, So Ji-sub drew attention after it was reported that he prepared pure gold gifts to thank the 300 actors and staff members who worked on "Manager Kim." The total cost was said to have reached about 100 million won.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.