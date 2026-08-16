Im Won-hee Pulls Off a Shy 'Ring Flirting' Move on Baby V.O.X's Lee Hee-jin... Sparks Laughter by Sticking a Chili Pepper into Chicken Feet ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Im Won-hee showed Lee Hee-jin of Baby V.O.X a playful 'chili pepper ring flirting' gesture.

On the 16th, SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' released a video titled, 'I tried imitating it too' Im Won-hee succeeds with 'chili pepper ring flirting' on Lee Hee-jin ♥ (ft. unison).

That day, while drinking coffee with Lee Hee-jin, Im Won-hee suddenly pulled out chicken feet and sweet-and-sour pork. Seo Jang-hoon, who saw this, was puzzled and said, "Chicken feet all of a sudden while drinking a cream latte? Did Hee-jin say she likes chicken feet?" Shin Dong-yup also burst out laughing, saying, "The context is a little strange."

Fortunately, the chicken feet were exactly to Lee Hee-jin's taste. As she devoured them and showed her satisfaction, Im Won-hee asked her to "hold just one chicken foot." He then slipped a chili pepper onto the chicken foot and shyly laughed, calling it "chili pepper ring flirting," while Lee Hee-jin laughed out loud and enjoyed the moment.

Im Won-hee said, "I heard a lot of people do this these days, so I tried imitating it once too." Lee Hee-jin laughed and said, "Of all things, the middle toe." Flustered, Im Won-hee explained, "That wasn't my intention," which only made everyone laugh more.

Lee Hee-jin then returned the gesture by putting on a chili pepper ring herself, and the two kept the cheerful mood going by even toasting with chicken feet.

Im Won-hee and Lee Hee-jin also showed how closely their food preferences matched. Lee Hee-jin first greeted him with a fist bump to show her delight, and Im Won-hee could not hide his excited expression.

Seo Jang-hoon then drew laughter by pointing out, "You're going to give people the wrong idea. Stop doing that."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.