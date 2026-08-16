Lee Hyori's modest married life with Lee Sang-soon? "There is something unexpectedly interesting about boring things"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Hyori showed her deep love for yoga even in her daily life.

On the 16th, a photo was posted on the official social media account of the yoga studio run by Lee Hyori, with no caption.

In the released photo, Lee Hyori is seen visiting the Seoul Museum of Photography on a day off. Dressed comfortably and looking around the exhibition, she naturally struck a yoga pose in front of the phrase, "There is something unexpectedly interesting about boring things."

Even in the quiet setting of a museum, she drew attention by enjoying the moment in her own way. Rather than simply viewing the works, she used the exhibition space and the displayed phrase as a backdrop for yoga, offering a glimpse of Lee Hyori's free-spirited and relaxed lifestyle.

Lee Hyori has long shown her special affection for yoga through her steady practice. Last year, she opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, and has been teaching classes there herself.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon have shared a simple, nature-friendly life with the public for about 11 years after marrying in 2013 and living on Jeju Island. In 2024, they ended their long stay on Jeju Island and moved to Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.