Kim Jun-ho Regains Weight After Kim Ji-min's Pregnancy News: "I Gained Weight Because I'm Happy After Marriage" (Hit and Miss Tour)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Sang-jun and Kwak Bum, who appeared as "travel friends" on Hit and Miss Tour, showed off their witty banter.

In Episode 11 of Channel S and E Channel's Not Giving Up! Hit and Miss Tour, which aired on Saturday the 15th, the five "real-life comedian friends" Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu teamed up again with Lee Sang-jun as a "travel friend" and explored his hometown of Mokpo. Rising comedian Kwak Bum also joined as a "travel friend" in his hometown of Jeonju, leading the Hit and Miss crew on a cheerful tour of the hanok village that brought both laughter and healing.

That day, the Hit and Miss crew enjoyed the fountain show at Mokpo Peace Plaza, which Lee Sang-jun had recommended. As the beautiful night view was paired with a fountain display worthy of Las Vegas, the group exclaimed, "It's amazing." Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu even jumped up from their seats and danced wildly to the music, drawing applause from nearby residents. After exhausting themselves, they moved to a nearby ocean-view accommodation and played a game to determine who would pay for the lodging. Yoo Se-yoon ended up losing.

The next morning, Lee Sang-jun led everyone to his regular restaurant, saying they should go eat Muan's famous octopus. He boasted, "The restaurant we're going to now is owned by the niece of the owner, and she once confessed that she liked me," which made the Hit and Miss crew suspicious. When they arrived, Jang Dong-min joked to the owner, "I heard this is Sang-jun's in-laws' place, so where is my sister-in-law?" The owner smiled knowingly and said, "She'll be here soon." A little later, the woman who had reportedly confessed to Lee Sang-jun three years ago shyly appeared. Yoo Se-yoon lightened the mood by saying, "You two look really good together," and asked, "Are you still single by any chance?" She replied, "I'm married and have a child," introducing her husband and child and leaving Lee Sang-jun embarrassed. After the laughter died down, a course meal featuring baby octopus was served. They cleaned up dishes including horongi, tangtang-i, and yeonpotang, then played another game using octopus. Yoo Se-yoon once again became the loser and tearfully paid the 380,000 won meal bill.

After wrapping up their cheerful Mokpo trip, the Hit and Miss crew parted ways with Lee Sang-jun and headed to Jeonju. There, Kwak Bum, known as the "son of Jeonju," was waiting for them. He proudly told the group, "I'm Jeonju's ambassador and a true fan of Hit and Miss Tour since Season 1," and added, "Today, I'll give you not a Jeonju trip, but a 'Jjeonju' trip." They then set off on a hanok village tour. After everyone changed into hanbok, Kim Jun-ho suddenly teased Kwak Bum, who was wearing a king's costume, saying, "You have a servant-like face, so the king outfit doesn't suit you." Kwak Bum fired back, "Aren't you getting fatter, hyung?" Kim Jun-ho coolly admitted his rebound weight gain, saying, "You gain weight when you're happy after getting married," which sent the set into chaos.

Amid the hilarious chemistry, they played another game in Jeonju Hanok Village to decide who would pay for snacks. However, Kwak Bum fell for the crew's coordinated trick and became the first loser. He said, "I originally wanted to treat my seniors properly. Just having you here is an honor," and gladly paid for the moju ice cream. They then toured the hanok village and enjoyed traditional games along the way. Later, they held a 3-on-3 ttakji team match to decide who would pay the hanbok rental fee. After a close contest, Kim Jun-ho finished last and paid the 300,000 won rental bill.

After making the most of Jeonju Hanok Village, the Hit and Miss crew headed to a bulgalbi restaurant strongly recommended by Kwak Bum's mother. When the bulgalbi, made from minced premium Korean beef cuts marinated in sauce, was served, the group kept saying, "It's delicious," as they devoured everything. After the satisfying meal, the conversation turned to the punishment for the biggest loser. Kwak Bum said, "Tomorrow's final stop is a valley," and Kim Jun-ho proposed a bold idea: "Then let's do the final punishment at the valley. The loser can become a nude model with only the important parts covered." Kim Dae-hee went one step further and shouted, "Let's use the nude croquis drawn by Kwak Bum, who studied fine arts, as our profile picture!" Yoo Se-yoon laughed and added, "Let's decide the message to go with the profile picture too. Make it different for each person. If Jun-ho hyung loses, how about 'A Regrettable Life'?" Kim Jun-ho, who is enjoying married life with Kim Ji-min, could only groan, leaving everyone in stitches.

With the final punishment decided, the Hit and Miss crew and Kwak Bum played a word-chain game to determine who would pay for the meal. But Kwak Bum fell completely into the crew's trap, which ran from "jangga" to "gana" to "sodium," and ended up in last place. Laughing in disbelief, he said, "I originally wanted to treat my seniors, but this is a bit too tacky..." and complained of a reality check. Kim Jun-ho smiled with genuine happiness and said, "Sorry for shamelessly eating on your dime."

Who will end up as the biggest loser and become the nude croquis model at the valley dubbed Korea's Blue Lagoon by Kwak Bum will be revealed in Episode 12 of Not Giving Up! Hit and Miss Tour, airing on Channel S and E Channel at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 22nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.