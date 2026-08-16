Park Mi-hee’s 70 Million Won in Gold to a Sedan: An All-Time Luxury Welfare Package... "We Should Buy Them a House" (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] The generous employee benefits offered by Park Mi-hee, CEO of a food processing company, will be revealed.

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" is a program in which bosses in South Korea voluntarily practice empathy and self-reflection to create a workplace where people enjoy working. Based on the previous episode, it has remained No. 1 in its time slot for 218 consecutive weeks, continuing its box-office run. (According to Nielsen Korea)

In today's episode, airing on the 16th, "Boss in the Mirror" will unveil the jaw-dropping employee benefits of Park Mi-hee, a kimchi master and food processing expert who has captivated South Korea with a single kimchi product. The studio is thrown into a stir as rare items such as a gold toad worth about 70 million won, a lucky gold key, and a gold turtle are revealed.

It is also revealed that Park Mi-hee gave a luxury sedan to an employee who had worked for the company for more than 10 years, adding to the surprise. Park said, "A car isn't the issue. We should buy them a house," showing her extraordinary care for employees. She also said that workers with more than five years at the company receive a 10 million won wedding support payment, drawing admiration once again.

The studio is soon filled with envious exclamations at the unprecedented level of benefits. Watching the MCs, who are completely captivated by the luxury perks and even express interest in joining the company on the spot, Park Mi-hee points to Jun Hyun-moo as a desirable talent without hesitation, saying, "If I were scouting, I would take Jun Hyun-moo."

Jun Hyun-moo immediately responds, "She really knows how to judge people," unable to hide his grin. He then goes a step further and declares, "From today on, I will become 'Muta,'" borrowing the name of Park Mi-hee's foreign employee and protégé, Bata. It is said that the studio bursts into laughter as Jun Hyun-moo even changes his name in an effort to win Park Mi-hee's favor and show his determination to join the company.

Viewers can find out whether Jun Hyun-moo will really be reborn as Park Mi-hee's new employee, "Muta," in the full broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."

KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.