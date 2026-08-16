Nam Bo-ra Says Her Son Looks Just Like Her, Sharing a Happy Parenting Routine

[Sportschosun Park A-ram reporter] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared a glimpse of her everyday life with her son and gave an update on how she has been doing since becoming a mother.

On the 15th, Nam Bo-ra posted several photos from her daily life. The images drew attention as they showed her spending time with her son.

Watching her son's growth, Nam Bo-ra said, "Maybe because he's a boy,

he really holds his head up well and kicks his legs like crazy, haha," proudly describing how healthy he is growing.

She also said she recently went out alone with her son, carrying him in a baby carrier without her husband.

She added a bittersweet but cheerful update, saying, "My little bean is growing up healthy and strong every day. I even went out alone with him wearing a baby carrier, without my husband. It ended after just 30 minutes because he cried, but... I'm keeping busy every day by working hard on broadcasts and YouTube too."

Along with parenting, she has not neglected her own work. Nam Bo-ra said she has been spending busy days juggling broadcast schedules and YouTube filming.

She also shared the happy rhythm of her life as a mother, writing that she was ending the day while looking forward to a happier tomorrow, just as one waits for autumn after the summer heat begins to ease.

Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity man of the same age in May last year. She later announced her pregnancy and received many congratulations. In June, she gave birth to a son and became a mother.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.