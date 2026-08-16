'Daughter of an Independence Activist' Hong Ji-min Says of Her Father, Who Blew Up Japanese Military Supplies at 16, 'I'm Proud of Him' (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" revisited the passionate lives of independence activists, offering a moving reminder of the true meaning of liberation.

The 769th episode of KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," which aired on Saturday, the 15th, featured a special segment titled "81st Liberation Day: Anonymous Devotion, Immortal Songs." Hanhae x La Poem, Jisun of Loveholic, Hong Ji-min x Yang Joon-mo, Kim Junsu x Ahn Ye-eun, Lim Kyu-hyung, and Seomoon Tak took the stage to turn the lives of six independence activists, long buried in history, into songs. The program left a deep impression of the 81st anniversary of liberation. Ratings were strong as well. It recorded a nationwide rating of 4.5 percent, ranking No. 1 in its time slot and among all Saturday variety shows. It also placed first in its time slot for 160 consecutive weeks, highlighting the meaning of National Liberation Day of Korea. (Based on Nielsen Korea)

To mark the 81st anniversary of liberation, 52 descendants of independence patriots filled the audience as Hanhae x La Poem opened the show. They performed A Poet and a Village Headman's "Thorn Tree," singing about the life of Mr. Kim Yong-hwan, whose story inspired the character Kim Hee-sung, played by Byun Yo-han, in the drama "Mr. Sunshine." Kim Yong-hwan supported the independence movement with a huge fortune disguised as gambling money, despite being branded a gambler. Hanhae x La Poem captured his life, one in which he carried a secret for his country all his life, through beautiful harmonies that delivered a deeply emotional resonance. Hanhae's rewritten rap, which reflected Kim's life, further strengthened the sincerity of the stage. Jisun of Loveholic said, "Once the rap was added to the original song, it gave the song more weight and made it hit even harder."

Next, Jisun of Loveholic revisited the life of Ahn Gyeong-shin with "These Troubled Times" by Park Chae-seon and Lee Ryuseok. Ahn Gyeong-shin was an independence activist who threw herself into the anti-Japanese struggle while pregnant. Before the performance, Jisun said, "As a mother, I tried to understand Ahn Gyeong-shin's feelings, and it brought me to tears. I deeply respect that resolve." She appeared on stage as a mother soothing her child and moved the audience with her plain yet rich tone. The children's choir that followed brought to mind Ahn's noble sacrifice, as she fought while risking both her own life and her child's. Lim Kyu-hyung said, "Today felt especially meaningful because the performer and the stories of the activists came together on one stage. I was moved throughout the whole performance."

La Poem won the first round, which was fierce from the very beginning.

For the third stage, Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo chose Insuni's "Father." Hong introduced her father, Hong Chang-sik, who was a real independence activist, and said, "We wanted to honor my father and offer comfort to the bereaved families of independence activists." Mr. Hong joined a secret organization at the age of 16 and took part in blowing up Japanese military supplies.

Hong Ji-min moved the audience to tears from the start with a letter read aloud to her father. Her tender voice and Yang Joon-mo's powerful vocals blended like a duet between father and daughter, while the choir's clear harmonies heightened the emotion. Near the end of the performance, Hong hugged Yang tightly after saying, "Dad, I love you. I'm proud of you." Seomoon Tak praised the stage, saying, "Through Ji-min's singing, I could feel that independence activists were not mythical figures, but human beings who lived among us."

Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo claimed another win in the second showdown.

For the fourth stage, Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun were selected. They performed Kim Kwang-seok's "Rise Up" in tribute to Kim Hyang-hwa, who led the independence movement in the Suwon area and fought against Japanese oppression despite being a gisaeng, a status that was discriminated against at the time. With their signature soaring high notes and sorrowful resonance, Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun captivated the audience. The hopeful message of the original song, combined with the determination of the March 1st movement, conveyed the fierce spirit of countless unnamed independence activists who rose up for the cause. Most of all, the sight of the audience waving Taegeukgi flags as Kim Junsu and Ahn Ye-eun shouted "Rise up" at the end of the stage was a striking scene that revived Kim Hyang-hwa's unyielding will to cry out for independence despite discrimination and oppression. Hanhae said, "The stage was great, but the final scene really felt like a reenactment of the independence movement, so I was completely drawn in."

Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo continued their momentum by winning the third showdown as well.

Next, Lim Kyu-hyung honored the footsteps of Mr. Yoo Dong-ha with Maya's "Shout Out to Myself." Lim said, "He was the one who served as An Jung-geun's assistant in Harbin as an interpreter. Since I played a role like this in the musical '127 Million Miles,' I prepared with a special mindset." He filled the stage with a voice marked by exceptional immersion and deep sincerity. In particular, Lim's powerful shout after taking the microphone away in the middle of the performance delivered a striking echo, reminding viewers of the fighting spirit of a young independence activist who struggled fiercely from the shadows. Seomoon Tak gave a thumbs-up and said, "It felt like I was seeing the image of a young independence activist from that era. I thought these people, carrying on the legacy of the activists, may have opened our future."

In the fourth showdown, Lim Kyu-hyung received more votes than Hong Ji-min and Yang Joon-mo.

The finale stage went to Seomoon Tak, who sang about the life of Mr. Dong Poong-shin. Seomoon said, "It is an honor to be able to express even a little gratitude to the independence activists. I hope my big voice can comfort their spirits," explaining why she chose "A Single Unbloomed Flower." Dong Poong-shin, whom she introduced, was a young man who joined the March 1st movement at 17 and died in prison as a martyr. Seomoon delivered a chilling thrill with her signature, desperate, explosive shouting. She poured out the burning grief of an independence activist with her whole body, completely dominating the stage and bringing the Liberation Day special to a true close. La Poem's Choi Sung-hoon said, "If she had lived during the independence movement, I think she would have been at the very front, shouting for independence. Her presence was so overwhelming that it was hard to breathe." Seomoon Tak ultimately won the final showdown.

This special episode, "81st Liberation Day: Anonymous Devotion, Immortal Songs," was a meaningful tribute that revived the noble spirit of independence activists whose names were barely remembered. The artists' heartfelt performances, woven together with the stories of these activists, delivered a powerful emotional impact that went beyond a simple competition.

"Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," which produces legendary performances worth watching again and again, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.