Lee Sang-ho and Kim Ja-yeon to Become Parents After 3 Years of Marriage... "After a Careful 12 Weeks, We Begin as Three"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Comedian Lee Sang-ho and singer Kim Ja-yeon are expecting their first child, three years after their wedding.

The couple announced the pregnancy themselves through their joint account on the 16th.

They shared their joy, saying, "A baby has come to us after three years of marriage," and, "We are sharing this news after carefully getting through the first 12 weeks!"

They added with excitement, "Now, from two to three, we are looking forward to a new beginning."

In the video released along with the announcement, the couple wore matching hats labeled "MOM" and "DAD." They also revealed an ultrasound image of their baby, confirming that they will soon become parents.

In the video, the couple could not hide their bright smiles as they expressed their joy at welcoming a new family member.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-ho and Kim Ja-yeon tied the knot in September 2023.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.