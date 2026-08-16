Comment With 10,000 Likes in Ha Young's Collective Punishment Debate: "If You Boasted About Something You Didn't Do, You Should Be Prepared for Criticism Too"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] As actress Ha Young has come under fire over her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities, the debate has widened into a dispute over whether she is being subjected to collective punishment.

Earlier, Ha Young appeared on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" and introduced her family background, saying her family had produced doctors for four generations. She also spoke about her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho. The controversy grew after his pro-Japanese activities became known. After an initial explanation, Ha Young's side changed its position and apologized, and Ha Young also apologized on her social networking service for her ignorance of history and her careless remarks.

Online, some argued that because Ha Young herself did not carry out any pro-Japanese acts, holding her responsible for her ancestor's actions amounted to collective punishment. Some Japanese media outlets also described the issue as a form of "modern-day collective punishment" and criticized the reaction in Korean society.

But there was also strong opposition to that view. One internet user sharply remarked, "If you boasted about something you didn't do, then you should be prepared to be criticized for something you didn't do either."

The comment drew more than 10,000 likes and resonated widely.

In particular, since Ha Young went beyond simply mentioning her great-grandfather and directly introduced her family's history and achievements, opinions remain divided over how such ancestral actions should be addressed and explained once they come to light later.

Meanwhile, after the controversy, Ha Young said, "I only knew fragments of my great-grandfather's life through stories passed down by my family." She added, "The fact that I did not know does not mean I can ignore or take lightly that history. I will accept his wrongdoing with gravity and sincerely apologize as a descendant."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.