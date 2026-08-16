Sayuri Fujita's Mother, Battling Breast Cancer, Says She Has Fully Recovered After Chemotherapy and Is Back to Her Old Self After Three Years

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Sayuri Fujita's mother has shared an update on her battle with cancer.

Sayuri Fujita's mother recently said, "I will have my regular three-month checkup on August 20, 2026. By Christmas 2026, it will have been three years since my surgery. After that point, I think I will finally be able to breathe a little easier with my triple-negative breast cancer."

She added, "It has been three years that were both frightening and joyful. I am hanging in there a little longer," and shared photos, saying, "My eyelashes, eyebrows, and hair have now completely returned to how they were. Without my glasses, don't I look pretty good?"

The photos showed Sayuri Fujita's mother with thick hair and full eyebrows. Her brighter, healthier-looking face also drew attention.

Previously, Sayuri Fujita's mother revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in late 2023 and underwent surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, which drew sympathy from many.

During treatment, she lost all of her hair as a side effect of chemotherapy. Sayuri Fujita also shared her mother's journey on her YouTube channel, posting photos of her mother wearing a wig after shaving her head and receiving widespread support.

After finishing chemotherapy, Sayuri Fujita's mother said, "I feel like I have come back to life. I think I can do anything now. Breast cancer has a high risk of recurrence, so it is scary, but even if it comes back, I think there is nothing I can do about it." She added, "I need to get checked every three months, and it ends after five years. I heard this cancer is most likely to recur in the third year."

She said, "I bought about seven wigs. I was really glad I had insurance. About two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer and starting chemotherapy, all of my hair fell out. It was an incredible amount. It came out all at once." She added, "My nails also turned black, but if you cool them down, you can keep them in a clean state."

She continued, "What was more difficult was that my eyebrows were fine because I had them tattooed, but it was hard because I had no eyelashes. Without eyelashes, dust gets into your eyes. I never knew it would be this inconvenient. I also had no nose hair, so when I ate ramen, my nose would just run."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.