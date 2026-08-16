Sadie Sink Holds Hong Sang-soo's Hand Tightly and Smiles Brightly, Taking Home Trophies Side by Side

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Sadie Sink and director Hong Sang-soo shared the joy of winning trophies side by side at the Locarno Film Festival.

On the 15th local time, at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Sadie Sink and Hong Sang-soo won the Best Acting Award and the Best Director Award, respectively, for their new film "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes."

When her name was called, Sadie Sink turned to Hong Sang-soo, who was seated next to her, and held his hand. Hong Sang-soo smiled warmly and patted her on the back.

Sadie Sink, who won the Best Acting Award at the same festival in 2024 for "By the Stream," received the honor again two years later. As she stepped onto the stage, she could not hide her emotions.

Sadie Sink said, "I am so grateful to the director for making such a beautiful, poetic film. I am also so thankful to my wonderful colleagues, and I want to share this award with them." She then said, with tears in her eyes, "My baby is being cared for by someone I know. I am so grateful."

She added, "From now on, I will act with nothing but genuine love. Thank you. And whenever my heart feels heavy and suffocated, I will definitely watch this film again and again. Thank you, director."

After Hong Sang-soo won the Best Director Award, Sadie Sink held his hand tightly once more and congratulated him with a bright smile. Taking the stage, Hong Sang-soo offered a brief but heartfelt thank-you to the festival organizers and the jury for inviting his film.

This award carries even greater meaning for Sadie Sink. It is the first work she has appeared in before cameras since giving birth to a son in April last year, and it also brought her another major honor.

At a press conference held on the 14th, Sadie Sink also spoke candidly about how she traveled back and forth to the set with her child during filming and personally handled breastfeeding and baby food.

She said she only began her work on the film after finishing all preparations for her child. Looking back, she said the change from her earlier days of focusing only on films, and instead putting her child first, had become a healthy source of motivation.

She also expressed deep affection for Hong Sang-soo. Sadie Sink said, "The director's ideas become the words of the film, and I express them. I have never said this before, but I think it is such a great joy and honor." She added, "Being able to perform through my own voice ideas I had never imagined before, ideas that are so original and beautiful, is truly a great joy and a blessing."

Meanwhile, Sadie Sink and Hong Sang-soo first met through the 2015 film "Right Now, Wrong Then" and were later swept up in dating rumors the following year. In 2017, the two publicly acknowledged their relationship, saying they were "in love with each other." Hong Sang-soo remains legally married to his wife, while living as if married to Sadie Sink. Last year, the couple had a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.