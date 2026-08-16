Yoo Jun-sang and Hong Eun-hee Touch Fans with Their Thoughtful Gesture... "They Coolly Passed on Their Son"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actors Yoo Jun-sang and Hong Eun-hee warmed hearts with their exceptional affection for each other and their kind consideration for fans.

On the 14th, a fan account for Yoo Jun-sang shared a video along with the post, "What would you do if your favorite star introduced his wife to you on the way out?"

In the video, Yoo Jun-sang appeared in front of fans after finishing a performance of the musical "The Days." When he spotted the fans, he tightly held the hand of his wife, Hong Eun-hee, who had come to watch the show that day, and brought her over to greet them.

A fan expressed excitement, saying, "He's suddenly introducing a treasure," and cheers broke out as Hong Eun-hee approached, waving warmly.

On his way to the fans, Yoo Jun-sang also ran into his son, but after a brief greeting, he headed straight to the fans. Seeing this, a fan wrote, "He coolly said hello to his son and moved on," drawing laughter.

Hong Eun-hee repeatedly thanked Yoo Jun-sang's fans and bowed her head in greeting. She then quickly stepped aside so that Yoo Jun-sang could spend time with the fans, adding to the touching moment.

Fans who watched the video reacted with admiration, saying, "They are really beautiful," "They both really don't seem to age. It's so cool that they quickly stepped aside so the fans could spend time with them," and "They look like they're in their 30s."

On the same day, Hong Eun-hee also showed her support and affection for her husband by sharing a curtain-call video from the musical "The Days," in which Yoo Jun-sang appeared.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jun-sang and Hong Eun-hee overcame an 11-year age gap and married in 2003. They have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.